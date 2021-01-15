The Kopp Family Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to Kids ‘n Kinship to further the mission of the youth mentoring program.
“The support we receive from the Kopp Family Foundation enables us to provide mentors to youth and is extremely important to the Kids ‘n Kinship program,” Director Jan Belmore said. “Through the use of volunteers spending time with youth, we work to reduce isolation, build positive relationships with adult mentors and reduce risky behaviors in youth. We value the Kopp Family Foundation and in 2017 presented them with our Kids ‘n Kinship Community Partner Award.”
“Investment is a big part of who we are,” said Lindsey Lang, administrator for the Kopp Family Foundation. “We are pleased to support Kids ‘n Kinship as they invest in young people and help them be successful in school, relationships and become productive and self-sufficient.”
The Kopp Family Foundation’s primary goals are: to help individuals achieve success by continuing their education; to support nonprofit organizations that encourage youth development, address women’s issues and provide for the care and quality of life for the elderly; and provide emergency assistance in the form of shelter and transportation for those in need.
Kids ‘n Kinship is a youth mentoring organization serving the communities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount for 48 years. To learn more about mentoring, contact Kids ‘n Kinship at 651-301-8264 or visit www.kidsnkinship.org. The public is invited to its next information session on Monday, Jan. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. RSVP in advance to Moriah Peterson at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org.
Visit www.kidsnkinsip.org for additional dates and locations and to register.
