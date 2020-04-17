The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded a $35,000 grant to Kids ‘n Kinship to further the mission of the youth mentoring program.
“This support is extremely important to the Kids ‘n Kinship mentoring program, said Jan Belmore, Director. With this investment in our youth, we work to reduce isolation, build positive relationships between youth and mentors and reduce risky behaviors in youth.”
Thirty-three thousand, five hundred dollars of the funds are in the form of a grant and $1,500 will be a matching grant for new funds raised.
Kids ‘n Kinship is a local youth mentoring organization serving the communities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount for 46 years. Kids ‘n Kinship seeks children and youth ages 5-16 that could benefit from time each week with a mentor. There
is also a great need for volunteer mentors. To learn how you can help build a stronger community through youth mentorships, contact Kids ‘n Kinship at 952-892-6368 or www.kidsnkinship.org.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. OBT is the 92 percent owner of Bremer Bank, a regional financial services company and also manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $700 million in people places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
