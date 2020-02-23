Families in search of affordable indoor activities to ride out the final weeks of winter will welcome the return of the Kids Dream Film Series presented by American Family Insurance.
Held the Marcus Theatre in Rosemount at 15280 Carrousel Way, Kids Dream brings recent family favorites back to the big screen for an admission price of $3 per person. Popcorn and fountain drinks are $2.75 each. All films will play from Feb. 21 to April 5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.
New this year for the Magical Movie Rewards members is the Passport program. Through the Passport program, loyalty members can purchase five Kids Dream movies for $10. Members also enjoy a 20 percent discount at the concession stand or any food and beverage venue during the Kids Dream Film Series.
Following is a complete film line-up. Titles, dates and showtimes are subject to change. All titles will be shown in standard 2D only and rated PG in accordance with standard MPAA guidelines.
Feb. 21-23: “Playmobil: The Movie” — Rated PG: Animated feature film inspired by the Playmobil brand toys.
Feb. 28-March 1: “Abominable” — Rated PG: Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs.
March 6-8: “Trolls” — Rated PG: After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey full of adventure and mishaps to rescue her friends.
March 13-15: “The Addams Family” — Rated PG: The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families.
March 20-22: “The Secret Life of Pets 2” — Rated PG: Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
March 27-29: “Arctic Dogs” — Rated PG: An Arctic fox works in the mailroom of a package delivery service, but wants to be doing the deliveries.
April 3-5: “UglyDolls” — Rated PG: An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
More is at https://www.marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/rosemount-cinema-rosemount.
