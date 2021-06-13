Kids ‘n Kinship, youth mentoring nonprofit that serves at-risk children in Dakota County is holding volunteer information sessions for those who are interested in becoming a mentor.
The upcoming sessions will be a mix of virtual and in-person. The location for in-person sessions are to-be-determined.
The sessions are scheduled for:
• Tuesday, June 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., virtual
• Monday, July 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., in-person
• Thursday, July 22, from 7-8 p.m., virtual
The need for mentorship is always high in the community. There are currently 35 children at Kids ‘n Kinship who are waiting to be matched with a caring, adult mentor. The volunteer information sessions are open to individuals, couples, and families who are at least 21 years or older and who have a desire to be a role model to a child. For more information and to RSVP for a session, contact Kate Bickett at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org or visit the website, www.kidsnkinship.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.