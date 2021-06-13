Kids ‘n Kinship, youth mentoring nonprofit that serves at-risk children in Dakota County is holding volunteer information sessions for those who are interested in becoming a mentor.

The upcoming sessions will be a mix of virtual and in-person. The location for in-person sessions are to-be-determined.

The sessions are scheduled for:

• Tuesday, June 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., virtual

• Monday, July 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., in-person

• Thursday, July 22, from 7-8 p.m., virtual

The need for mentorship is always high in the community. There are currently 35 children at Kids ‘n Kinship who are waiting to be matched with a caring, adult mentor. The volunteer information sessions are open to individuals, couples, and families who are at least 21 years or older and who have a desire to be a role model to a child. For more information and to RSVP for a session, contact Kate Bickett at volunteer@kidsnkinship.org or visit the website, www.kidsnkinship.org.

