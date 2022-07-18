Kids ‘n Kinship has received a 2022 grant donation of $25,000 from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to support its youth mentoring program.
The Schulze Foundation will also match up to $2,500 for new or increased donations to Kids ‘n Kinship.
The Schulze Family Foundation is driven to improve the lives of others, particularly U.S. middle- and working-class families, through results-oriented investments in human and social services; education, and health and medicine with a special focus on the seven-county metropolitan area of Minneapolis and St. Paul and Lee, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Charlotte counties in Florida.
“By partnering with us, the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation is assisting Kids ‘n Kinship to meet the needs of youth in our area who benefit from caring adult mentors. We are appreciative of their financial support which allows us in turn to support our youth’s need for encouragement and direction,” Director Jan Belmore said in a statement.
Kids ‘n Kinship’s mission is to provide friendships and positive role models to youth ages 5-16 who are in need of a positive, caring role model. The goal is that the youth will form a long-term friendship with an adult. Through their kinship relationship, youth receive positive attention, experience a variety of activities, and are helped to develop the sense of self-worth that is essential to successfully functioning in school, in healthy relationships, and eventually on the job.
The grant will assist Kids ‘n Kinship in seeking volunteers to provide support, encouragement, and friendship to a child or youth through weekly activities; to mentor a student through its school-based program and to provide youth on the waiting list with a Pen Pal.
Volunteers are needed. Kids ‘n Kinship invites individuals, couples and families who have a desire to be a role model and friend to a child to an information session to hear about the youth who are waiting for mentors, the volunteer screening process and the activities and benefits provided by Kids ‘n Kinship.
Upcoming information sessions will be held on July 20 and July 28. Times and locations are listed at www.kidsnkinship.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.