Key Land Homes has earned a Reggie Award from Housing First Minnesota for its five-bedroom model home in Lakeville in the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes.
The award was presented during Housing First Minnesota’s Building Industry Gala (BIG) Night on Oct. 29 at Mystic Lake Center.
Since 1968, Housing First Minnesota has presented the Reggie Award to builders for outstanding achievement in the design, construction quality and value of their homes as judged by builders and professionals within the industry. All of the homes judged were on display to the public during the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes.
“Homes that earn our coveted Reggie Award are truly the best of the best,” said Housing First Minnesota Executive Director David Siegel. “The builders and industry professionals who evaluate each home bring a keen and knowledgeable eye toward quality in their selection of the winners.”
“It is an honor to earn this award,” said Gary Horkey, Key Land Homes president. “It’s a perfect reward to our team and all of the talented people who put their heart and soul into making our homes truly special.”
Key Land said the “Sheridan” model home at 17909 Hayes Ave. offers quality architectural details and functional living spaces at an unmatched value with 4,027 finished square feet.
The open living floor plan offers a great room with a fireplace, main level flex room, and a large chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry. The home has many other features, including a vaulted master suite with a large private bathroom.
Established in 1983 Key Land Homes is a local family-owned and operated homebuilding company under the guidance of founder, Gary Horkey and his sons Keith and Kevin.
Key Land Homes says it has been building neighborhoods, communities and award-winning floor plans with quality, integrity and a deep commitment to excellence.
Key Land Homes says it is dedicated to providing customers with choices and value.
More information is online at keylandhomes.com.
