lv kevin delk

Kevin Delk 

Delmar Company owner Kevin Delk has been named the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Businessperson of the Year. 

Delmar, which specializes in the fabrication and machining of custom plastic parts and the manufacture of ANSI-standard and custom fluid sealing products, started in a 2,400-square-foot facility in Burnsville and moved to an 8,000-square-foot building in Lakeville in 2000. 

Tags

Load comments