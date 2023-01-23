Delmar Company owner Kevin Delk has been named the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Businessperson of the Year.
Delmar, which specializes in the fabrication and machining of custom plastic parts and the manufacture of ANSI-standard and custom fluid sealing products, started in a 2,400-square-foot facility in Burnsville and moved to an 8,000-square-foot building in Lakeville in 2000.
In January 2022, the company completed construction of combining both facilities under one roof totaling just under 32,000 square feet.
Delk has built a strong and thriving company by finding out what people need, and finding a way to build it and to make money doing it, the Chamber said. They said his passion is not for the widget, but instead for the people that he meets along the way.
“Kevin Delk is one of my heroes,” said Beth Kohlnhofer, of Kohlnhofer Insurance. “Helping people is one of his jams. He loves to help and mentor, not only young people but other business owners as well and he loves to help people succeed. I had a young man and his mother move up from Georgia after the father/husband had tragically died. The young man was looking for a job that would work with the degree he was pursuing. One call to Kevin and done.”
Delk said in building the company he worked 90-hours a week and traveled all over, while his wife, Maria, was keeping things running at home.
He said he understands that time is a precious gift, and he’s joyful that after the years of hard work, he has earned time to help others, golf, invest, and spend time with his family. He said he also has the time to invest in the processes and people that will carry out his mission with the same pride and passion that created Delmar.
“They do better when I am not there,” said Delk, who stops by his office once in a while. “I love giving money away! It buys me my life.”
Kevin said his advice in building a company is about being willing to sacrifice time so as not to fail, surrounding yourself with genuine people, and that if you love what you do, it truly is not work.
“My dad is by far my biggest mentor in my life, and I continue to look up to him every day,” said Katie, his daughter. “He worked very hard on his business for my entire life, working long hours, which I always respected. I wanted to grow up to be just like him. He cares for his company, the employees who work for him, and he would give the shirt off his back in a heartbeat for someone who needs help. He knows that without his employees, he wouldn’t be standing here today. My dad makes it known that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of his wife, and best friend, my mom, Maria. She supported him throughout this journey while she juggled caring for my sister and I and while working full-time in the transportation industry. My mom and dad have a relationship to look up to. They make an amazing team, and I am very proud of them both. I wouldn’t trade our tight-knit family for anything.”
Over the past 25 years, Delk has donated much time, talent, and treasure to Lakeville, as his impact is felt far beyond Delmar, the Chamber said.
Delk has invested in education and workforce development – donating money, equipment, and time to train Lakeville teachers and students. He is one of the Chamber’s founding donors of Lakeville Works – a business and education partnership whose mission is to create awareness of in-demand careers in Lakeville.
Delmar is also one of Lakeville Area Schools Youth Skills Training partner employers – each semester employing a new high school student intern working toward class credit and industry certification.
He was honored in 2020 as the Chamber’s Education Business Partner of the Year.
“Kevin has been a huge supporter of my Tech Ed classes here in Lakeville,” said Kevin Baas, STEM teacher at Lakeville North High School. “Kevin built a relationship with myself and my classes which has helped me be a better teacher and my students find career paths which include one of my students working full time at Delmar. I appreciate Kevin’s positive attitude on life and helping students find career path choices.”
James O’Connor, one of Delk’s close friends, said it is rare to have a business owner who gives to others without counting what he will receive in return.
“(He) is a mentor, friend and someone who has provided counsel, guidance, and encouragement to me in so many areas of my life, including golf,” O’Connor said. “Kevin embodies these qualities to everyone who asks of his help. He prides himself on caring for a full range of constituents in his community. His shareholders and partners yes, but also his employees, customers, their suppliers, and his neighbors as well. He has forged a social contract with his employees providing stable jobs, good wages, and a host of other benefits. Business leaders have changed so much in recent decades, often to the detriment of others. But Kevin has shown us that someone can rise to the top and lift up so many others with him on the way.”
“Kevin is quick with a smile or laugh and a great friend and supporter of local businesses and our community,” said longtime friend Loren Solfest. “He has grown a strong business in our community, and he has been generous with his support of the Chamber, Lakeville Works, and Chamber member businesses. He is well deserving of the Chamber award.”
Delk will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner & Awards Program Feb. 7 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.
Other honorees include Community Business Partner of the Year – Schmitty & Sons; Education Business Partner of the Year – Gunner’s Garage; Tourism Business Partner of the Year – Midwest Veterinary Supply Inc.; Volunteer of the Year – Jason Saji of B-52 Burgers + Brew and The Better Half; and Ambassador of the Year – Rebecca Gunderson of ABRA Auto.
Tickets to the Annual Dinner can be purchased at LakevilleChamber.org/events or by contacting the Chamber office at 952-469-2020.
