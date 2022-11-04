Students in a Spanish Heritage Speakers class at Kenwood Trail Middle School created a Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, display.
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated annually Nov. 1 and 2 to remember and honor families, friends, pets and other departed loved ones.
The students in señora Alexa Zenk’s class created the display to honor the loved ones of students at their school. All students were invited to place a photo of a loved one on the display. Other items like paper marigold flowers, decorated skulls, water, a bread called “pan de muertos” and more were also placed on the display.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the students presented their display to Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl, Kenwood Trail Principal Kelly McDermott, and members of the District’s Equity Services Department.
“On the Day of the Dead, we believe that our loved ones who have passed come back in their spirits and are here with us,” explained eighth-grade student Isabella Lintereur.
“Some people can look at death as a bad thing, but for our culture, we don’t think it’s a bad thing. We just think it’s another part of life. We use the Day of the Dead to honor them and to remember them by what they liked to do or what they liked to eat,” said eighth-grade student Emily Hernandez.
