Kenwood Trail Middle School Principal Kate Eisenthal announced on March 11 that she will retire as the school’s principal after working for Lakeville Area Schools for over three decades.
“I have proudly worked as an educator in the Lakeville Area Schools for the past 32 years,” said Eisenthal. “I have loved and will profoundly miss working with the staff, the students, and the families of Kenwood who make this school community so great.”
Prior to serving as the principal of Kenwood Trail Middle School for the past 12 years, Eisenthal served as a dean at Kenwood Trail Middle School from 1998 to 2008. Prior to that role she served as an English teacher at both Kenwood Trail Middle School and McGuire Middle School.
“Principal Eisenthal has been an outstanding and longtime leader in Lakeville Area Schools,” said Superintendent Michael Baumann. “She has always put the success of every student at the forefront of her work. She has given so much to our Kenwood Trail Middle School students and families and we are so grateful.”
Eisenthal will retire from her principal position on July 13.
Lakeville Area Schools administration will begin a principal selection process that will involve Kenwood Trail Middle School staff, students and families.
Eisenthal won’t be going too far, as she’ll be joining the district’s Human Resources Department mid-summer as a human resources specialist.
“We are excited to have Kate joining our team,” said human resources manager Jeff Tickle. “Her knowledge and experience in our district will be invaluable as she takes on this new role.”
