Kelly McDermott has been hired to be the next principal at Kenwood Trail Middle School pending formal School Board action May 25, Superintendent Michael Baumann said today in a press release.
She was selected from a pool of candidates. The selection included involvement and input from Kenwood Trail Middle School staff, parents and students.
McDermott is currently assistant principal and dean of students at Lakeville South High School, where she has worked since 2019. She will officially begin as Kenwood Trail Middle School principal on July 1.
"I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with the students, staff and community at Kenwood Trail Middle School,” McDermott said. “I love working with middle school students, and it has been my dream to be a principal of a middle school. I couldn’t be more excited to step in after Principal (Kate) Eisenthal who has been such a wonderful leader for Kenwood for many years.”
Prior to becoming assistant principal and dean of students at Lakeville South High School, McDermott worked as an assistant principal at Faribault Middle School from 2016-2019. Prior to that role, McDermott worked for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools for 12 years where she was a Q-Comp Peer Coach and eighth-grade math teacher.
“I am confident McDermott will lead the KTMS school community exceptionally,” Baumann said. “She is a skilled leader ready to lead as principal of Kenwood Trail Middle School. She is known for leading an excellent teaching and learning experience where academics and social-emotional wellbeing are a top priority.”
McDermott has a specialist degree in education leadership from Minnesota State University, a Master’s Degree in curriculum and design from Saint Mary’s University, and a Bachelors of Science in education degree from Viterbo University.
McDermott lives in Rosemount with her husband, Kevin, and their four children. During her free time she loves spending time with her family, being outdoors and watching sports.
McDermott will replace Eisenthal who is retiring after serving as principal at Kenwood Trail Middle School for the past 12 years.
