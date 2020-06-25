The Kelley Park Splash Pad in Apple Valley opened for the season on June 17.
Weather dependent, the splash pad is open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. The splash pad can be operated by pushing the button on the “stoplight” at the south end and step on the foot sensor on the north end. Visitors are being asked to adhere to physical distancing and other health guidelines from state health officials because of COVID-19. The equipment is not sanitized, according to the city’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.