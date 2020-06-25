Kelley Park Splash Pad

A child runs through the splash pad at Kelley Park in Apple Valley.

The Kelley Park Splash Pad in Apple Valley opened for the season on June 17.

Weather dependent, the splash pad is open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. The splash pad can be operated by pushing the button on the “stoplight” at the south end and step on the foot sensor on the north end. Visitors are being asked to adhere to physical distancing and other health guidelines from state health officials because of COVID-19. The equipment is not sanitized, according to the city’s website.

