Judy Keliher is seeking another term on the Lakeville Area School Board. Keliher said in a press release that she is committed to delivering educational choices for families that are financially sustainable.
“The best schools adapt and change while still improving through challenging times with innovative thinking and programming,” Keliher said. “I believe a sustainable education model that supports a high-quality learning environment while preparing students for our local and global economies can be created through working together.”
Keliher said she practices continuous improvement in her role as a regional sales director, and she is committed to continuous improvement within the Lakeville Area Schools — improving processes and being student focused.
She said she believes in improving outcomes by providing options for our students and their families. Keliher said she supports positive, systemic changes for the district while striving for educational options for all students to meet their diverse needs on their path to success after graduation.
Keliher said she is committed to partnering with businesses, the trades and higher education to expand educational opportunities for students through collaborative efforts in the community. It is important to continue to seek community participation and input while making significant district decisions through involvement of the district’s community advisory councils and community forums and surveys, she said. Keliher said she is committed to strengthening the community with facility investments that positively impact the economy for local businesses while providing facilities to help maintain strong co-curricular programs.
As a past small business owner and currently as a regional sales director for a major corporation, Keliher said her business experience will continue to be beneficial in her role on the School Board. Balancing and reducing budgets, creating efficiencies, improving processes, negotiating, being visionary and innovative, improving communications, and expecting accountability from others while being personally accountable are just some of the skills she said are needed when being entrusted by the community to represent them as a School Board member.
Keliher has lived in Lakeville for 34 years and she has four children and four grandchildren. Her three sons and one daughter are all graduates of the Lakeville Area Schools. Keliher currently serves as vice chair of the School Board, as a member of the Lakeville Arenas Board and the Lakeville Arenas Operations Committee, as a legislative delegate to the Minnesota School Board Association, as a member of the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation Golf Fundraising committee, is an active member of Lakeville Rotary including being a mentor to high school students through the STRIVE program and selected to join the Women Who Lead committee through her work to help mentor women into leadership roles.
In the past Keliher has served as School Board chair, clerk and treasurer as well as on the district’s Finance Advisory Council, Gifted Advisory Council, Special Education Advisory Council, Personnel Committee, Building and Sites Committee, Policy Committee, and on the board of Lakeville Rotary.
More information is available at www.reelectjudykeliher.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.