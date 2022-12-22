The folklore of Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years weaving in a version of a character with a long beard whose mission is to keep the magical spirit alive by showing kindness to all who believe.
Dressing up as a Santa helper, Jacob Bauernfeind takes pride in his volunteer work to spread the joy.
He admits that he feels so much pleasure in his goodwill work when he sees children’s eyes light up when they spy him and sit on his lap sharing their Christmas wishes.
“It is the best ever when I see that look of wonderment in their eyes and when they see me and give me that look of: ‘Oh my gosh, it is Santa,’ ” he said.
At this time of year, many reminisce about childhood memories imagining the work of Santa Claus and his team of flying reindeer soaring across the globe to deliver presents to all good girls and boys.
Bauernfeind said his “inner Santa Claus” probably was developed in his childhood when he loved being the older brother with three younger sisters.
“All of this comes from me still being the very older brother who always worked to make Christmas special for my siblings,” he said.
Christmas Eve was a special day in his home, he recalls.
“All my life and growing up we would all camp out in one room and the four of us would sneak down to see what Santa left or brought us, and after I knew about Santa I would play along for the young ones to keep their Santa spirit, and that is where it all comes from - I still want to make it special for the kids.”
Bauernfeind, 36, grew up in Rosemount and lives in Burnsville with his wife Lisa and their 15-month-old daughter, Lucy. He finds community in his work at the Bourbon Butcher restaurant in Farmington and the neighboring Farm Town Brew Hall. He connects with guests as bartender for Sunday brunch.
His ambition to dress up as Santa Claus began during the pandemic when he wanted to help friends who had young children who couldn’t visit Santa at the mall due to restrictions on public gatherings.
“I thought I am going to be all out during this special time, and I want to make sure with the pandemic that we all got that Christmas experience,” Bauernfeind said.
As a boy, “I still remember even after I was done believing in Santa and I was not standing in line at the mall, but I do remember how Santa Claus sat and talked with us and Santa came to our house. I guess that is the stuff you remember,” he said.
He said he was so happy he could bring the magic of Santa Claus to his wife and daughter. This was pure joy, he said, adding how he appreciates his wife who supports him and applies white color to his naturally full beard.
In his work as Santa Claus, he made many housecalls to friends’ homes and received more request from friends of those friends.
“It is so much fun that I have continued to it even after the pandemic,” he added.
During the pandemic, he said in some cases he went to the “windows and talked with them from outside,” he said.
This year he dressed as Santa Claus at the Bourbon Butcher Dec. 11, when a local moms’ group brought children the restaurant. He handed out small gift bags and candy canes.
“What is fun for people at the Bourbon Butcher is that many of them are people I work for and friends of mine, and I have fun getting information about the children, their pets and what they like, like Elf on a Shelf, and I can kind of weave it into my talk with them because, you know, Santa knows all the information,” he said, smiling.
In some cases, he can work with parents to bring gifts to a house as well.
Showing up at homes and events as Santa Claus has made his season brighter, he said.
“I enjoy doing it so much that I really don’t charge anything, and I have done it for groups if someone wants, I guess I just like doing a nice thing for the kiddos,” Bauernfeind said.
In his spare time, he develops his dramatic talents in work at the Dinner Detectives, a dinner theater inside the Minneapolis Courtyard Marriott.
He said his stage work does not compare with coming dressed as Santa Claus. He will continue bringing goodwill this week and looks forward to next year when he will find more ways to up his game as Santa Claus.
“If people reach out to me, I love doing this,” he said.
Goodwill builds on itself, he said.
“This work has snowballed and it has been absolutely awesome to meet the numbers of kids and families. It’s so much fun,” he said.
