Santa’s helper Jacob Bauernfeind began dressing as Santa Claus during the pandemic and has found personal rewards continuing to bring joy to many including at a recent Bourbon Butcher restaurant brunch event in Farmington. He is shown with his daughter Lucy, 15 months old, and has found joy to keep the magic alive.

The folklore of Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years weaving in a version of a character with a long beard whose mission is to keep the magical spirit alive by showing kindness to all who believe.

Dressing up as a Santa helper, Jacob Bauernfeind takes pride in his volunteer work to spread the joy.

