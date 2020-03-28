To the editor:
I unfortunately was a victim of theft that left me traumatized and shaken up. While that’s not bad enough, I felt further hurt and disappointed by the reaction of the “security” team member who didn’t offer any help. I’m telling you all of the details in hopes other customers will be wise and aware.
With that being said. Here’s what happened on Feb. 15 10 p.m. while shopping I was approached on my left side by a gal, who asked me a question and to my right side her friend came and snatched my purse, I was shocked, and terrified at what just happened, and then all of a sudden – I totally lost my bladder! Talk about being distraught, and then having to think fast.
I’m yelling in the store: “Stop them!” As I finally get to the front door, security is outside talking to them. “Oh, thank goodness!” I think, as I’m huffing and puffing. I said to them “give me my purse back.” “We don’t have your purse!” They start walking, (trying to keep an eye on my purse, I followed, at a safe distance) nearing the end of the parking lot, I yell back to security, who’s now standing with two other employees: “Did you call 911!?” No answer, I’m thinking doesn’t he hear me? I repeated: “Did you call 911!” Finally he answered with “No, we didn’t!”
I couldn’t believe it, I bet all three had a phone in their pockets. I fumbled with my phone 941, then 991, then finally 911! The police did apprehended two of what turned out to be four people. But the two who got away had my purse.
Police asked the “security” team member two times, why didn’t you call 911? And he said: “I can’t, if it’s a personal problem.”
I certainly wasn’t looking for security to go after them. Just help a customer out by using 911. Then let the police do their job. Which thankfully they did. The two were arrested.
I should’ve had my purse on my shoulder! Learn from my mistake.
Brenda Dotzler
Burnsville
