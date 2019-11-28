Holidays and winter months are statistically one of the most deadly and dangerous times of the year, with increases in structural damage and fire-related deaths and injuries. Fires can be sparked by hazards, such as home heating devices or candles, short-circuited holiday decorations, overloaded outlets or kitchen fires.
To bring public awareness and interest to this safety issue, the Lakeville Fire Department will be displaying large outdoor wreaths at each fire station throughout the holidays. Each wreath is decorated with red lights. The goal is to “Keep the Wreath Red,” by preventing and avoiding fires. Originally started by Illinois fire departments in the mid-1950s, every time a fire incident takes place, a light bulb will be replaced with a white bulb.
“We want to create a visible symbol for residents and have a positive and proactive conversation around fire safety and prevention,” said Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer.
Throughout the holiday season, Lakeville Fire will be sharing messages on fire safety and prevention. The goal is to maintain the red lights on the wreaths, while ensuring families are safe, have a plan and practice that plan in case of a fire, and have working detectors throughout their homes.
Brighter Minds Music to open school in Mendota Heights Local music school Brighter Minds Music has announced it is expanding with a new location in Mendota Heights at 770 North Plaza Drive. The school will offer lessons in piano, guitar, voice, violin, drums and ukulele for kids, teens and adults. Brighter Minds music has been in operation for more than 15 years in Minneapolis and St. Paul and has taught hundreds of families the joy of making music. All Brighter Minds Music teachers have degrees in music, setting the school apart and ensuring students learn the music they want to learn the right way, right from the start. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer music lessons to families in the Mendota Heights / Eagan area,” said owner Emily Ireland. “With so few music education opportunities in the area, we are pleased to be filling such a clear need.” Learn more at www.brightermindsmusic.com.
Christmas concert at River Hills UMC River Valley Chorale Christmas Concert will be Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m. at River Hills United Methodist Church, 11100 River Hills Drive, Burnsville. The group will be performing Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Farmington church offers Blue Christmas Worship service Dec. 18 Will you celebrate the holidays without a loved one this season? The public is invited to attend “A Blue Christmas Worship” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Faith Methodist Church, 710 8th St., in Farmington. This special service will offer quiet music and reflection, especially appropriate for anyone who may need time and space to acknowledge loss and grief during this holiday season. Whether you have lost a beloved person or pet this year or in the past or are experiencing grief, loss, or disappointment, come to the service and understand you are not alone. The service will communicate how you can find and experience hope and light and love. There will be a freewill offering supper offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the worship service at the church.
Journey to Bethlehem is Dec. 7 at Advent UMC On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Journey to Bethlehem will explore and discover the real meaning of Christmas at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. People will be able to wander through the bustling “Bethlehem” marketplace and discover what life was like when Jesus was born. Visitors will be able to create and take home souvenirs from the trip. This family event is free and open to the public. More information is at www.advent-umc.com.
Keep the Wreath Red program highlights safety Holidays and winter months are statistically one of the most deadly and dangerous times of the year, with increases in structural damage and fire-related deaths and injuries. Fires can be sparked by hazards, such as home heating devices or candles, short-circuited holiday decorations, overloaded outlets or kitchen fires. To bring public awareness and interest to this safety issue, the Lakeville Fire Department will be displaying large outdoor wreaths at each fire station throughout the holidays. Each wreath is decorated with red lights. The goal is to “Keep the Wreath Red,” by preventing and avoiding fires. Originally started by Illinois fire departments in the mid-1950s, every time a fire incident takes place, a light bulb will be replaced with a white bulb. “We want to create a visible symbol for residents and have a positive and proactive conversation around fire safety and prevention,” said Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer. Throughout the holiday season, Lakeville Fire will be sharing messages on fire safety and prevention. The goal is to maintain the red lights on the wreaths, while ensuring families are safe, have a plan and practice that plan in case of a fire, and have working detectors throughout their homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.