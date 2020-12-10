To the editor:
In response to Sharon Peterson’s letter to the editor in the Nov. 27 edition titled “Turn Minnesota around,” I say: “Minnesota, keep following the science and move forward.”
I am a life long Minnesotan and have faith in our government. I do not believe that our governor has just arbitrarily enacted restrictions to our individual freedoms for no reason and is misusing his power. Does she really believe that these restrictions are forever and that friendly get-togethers will never take place again? Does she really believe that the presidential election is still in question? It seems to me, that she and others of the same opinion are making all sorts of noise about how the election was rigged without any evidence.
Yes, Minnesotans read and understand history. Of course, we care about safety, good jobs and providing our children with the best possible education. It is my opinion that the troubles cities, businesses and schools are experiencing during this second shut down, could possibly have been avoided if our country had a president who had acted like an adult and had not lied to us.
Let us all unite as adults, rather than petulant children.
Mary Barthel
Burnsville
