Kathy Keena said last week that she is running to retain the position of Dakota County attorney.
In May 2021, Keena was unanimously appointed to the position by the Dakota County Board following the completion of a public search and interview process.
Keena joined the Dakota County Attorney’s Office in 2000 and has worked in both the criminal and civil divisions of the office. In June 2013, she was promoted to the position of Criminal Division head followed by her promotion to chief deputy in 2019. Her public service career includes working as a public defender in Alexandria, Minnesota, followed by her service in the Lyon County Attorneys Office in Marshall, Minnesota, for seven years, five of those as the Lyon County attorney.
During her time in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Keena has prosecuted many significant cases, including numerous homicides. In 2016, she successfully argued the appeal of a criminal case concerning Minnesota’s DWI refusal statute before the United States Supreme Court. After her appointment as Dakota County attorney, she initiated the formation of the Carver Dakota Veterans Treatment Court; and started a pretrial drug diversion program for first-time low-level drug offenders.
“As Dakota County attorney, I lead a staff of nearly 100 professionals who share my passion and commitment to public service,” she said in a press release. “Together we advance my vision for the office: promoting justice, public safety, and effective government by prosecuting crime, safeguarding the rights of victims, protecting children and vulnerable adults in need, and providing outstanding legal counsel to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners and county departments.”
Keena is endorsed by former Dakota County Attorney Jim Backstrom who stated, “Kathy Keena is an immensely talented trial attorney and administrator who has significant experience in every aspect of the work performed by the county attorney’s office. She has demonstrated her commitment to serving the people of Dakota County and in my opinion, no one is more qualified to be the Dakota County attorney.”
Keena is also endorsed by Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie who stated, “We are in a time of tremendous change in the field of law enforcement. The calls for police reform and justice system equity need strong leadership from the position of county attorney. I can think of no one better positioned to lead us forward and successfully navigate these challenges than Kathy Keena.”
Keena graduated from the Hamline University School of Law (now Mitchell Hamline Law School) in 1989. She and her husband have lived in Hastings for 21 years and have one adult daughter.
