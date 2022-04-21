Kathryn Iverson Landrum has been appointed as a district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District.
Iverson Landrum will be replacing Judge Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.
“I am honored to appoint Kathryn Iverson Landrum to the First Judicial District,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “Ms. Iverson Landrum is a true public servant, and she will provide a valuable perspective to the Dakota County bench. I am confident that she will be an excellent judge for years to come.”
Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Dakota, Carver, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.
Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, where she leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort, and constitutional litigation. Iverson Landrum previously served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She also clerked for Judge Richard A. Griffin on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and Judge Richard H. Kyle on the U.S. District Court for Minnesota.
Iverson Landrum’s community involvement includes volunteering at the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Housing Clinic and serving as the co-chair of the Attorney General’s Pro Bono and Volunteer Committee.
Iverson Landrum earned her bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and her J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.
