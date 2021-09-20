Kaia Zeigler, an Inver Grove Heights resident, running as a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board candidate has decided to withdraw from the race.
Zeigler said in an emailed statement Saturday, Sept. 18, she made her decision after the Dakota County United Educators released its endorsements for the School Board race. Fifteen other District 196 residents, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the board.
“One of the main reasons that I chose to run was to keep moving the district forward in strengthening their equity work. I still hold strong in my belief that in order for them to do so, in a way that puts students at the heart, would be to elect a graduate of color that has the first hand and recent experience of being a student of color in ISD 196,” the statement says. “However, I know that if I am to keep actively campaigning I could contribute to splitting the vote between the candidates who have stated their commitment to equity. DCUE’s endorsement holds a lot of weight in election results and therefore I know this is the best decision I could make to support my community. Currently, I plan to re-run in 2023.”
While Zeigler has said she’s withdrawing from the race, her name will still appear on the Election Day ballot. The initial candidate filing period ended Aug. 10, and candidates had until 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to withdraw their candidacy so their name would not appear on the ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.