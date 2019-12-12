Minnesota native and longtime Burnsville resident Kaela Berg formally announced on Monday the start of her 2020 campaign to represent Minnesota House District 56B.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Alice Mann, DFL-Lakeville, who is serving her first term.
Berg, who is seeking the DFL endorsement, said in a press release that her parents instilled the value of community and public service, being a steward of the environment, and always doing the right thing – even if it’s not popular or easy.
Berg said is running for office because she is passionate about an economy that works for working families.
She has been a union flight attendant for 16 years, a labor activist for over a decade, a nonprofit director and an independent consultant. Because of her work and life experience, she said she has a deep understanding of the issues faced by working families and a solid commitment to advocate on their behalf.
Berg said she has worked up to three jobs at once – mostly part-time and often without health care – and still found herself living paycheck to paycheck. She said she knows what it is like to feed her sons dinner from the dollar store and the emotional turmoil of hoping to make it to payday before the next bill was due.
“I know that for working families, the peace of mind of financial security, access to quality healthcare, and a chance at the life they dreamed of, is possible through a strong union contract,” she said. “I believe there is dignity in all work and that everyone deserves the opportunity to earn a living wage.”
In addition to her commitment to labor, Berg said her campaign will focus on fighting climate change through creating a sound clean energy economy, access to affordable health care for all that is portable and not dependent on employment, women’s reproductive rights, and an education system that addresses the needs of each student and educator through fully funding public schools.
Berg said she is unafraid to have difficult conversations. She said she brings people of varying viewpoints together and creates collaborative spaces.
“I have a proven track record of showing up and doing the work, and will continue to lead boldly on the issues that matter to my community,” she said.
Precinct caucuses are Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
To learn more about Berg, visit her website at www.bergforminnesota.com and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bergformn.
