Photos by Andy Rogers

Area residents, families and friends spent the afternoon of June 19 at the Apple Valley High School parking lot for the Juneteenth 2021 “Family Reunion.” A few days later Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The event featured music, entertainment, speakers, food, vendors, dancing, kids activities and more. Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw read a resolution approved by the Apple Valley City Council on June 10 proclaiming June 19, 2021, as “Juneteenth Day.”

