The Farmington City Council has selected Joy Pearson to serve on the council for the remainder of Council Member Joshua Hoyt’s term until Dec. 31, 2022.
Pearson was one of eight people who were initially interviewed by the council and was among four finalists for the position interviewed Dec. 21.
Hoyt was elected mayor after the Nov. 3 election. He will be sworn in as mayor Monday prior to the official appointment of Pearson.
The other finalists were Rob Carpentier, Wendy Stenger and Phil Windschitl.
The eight candidates who were interviewed previously by the council included Council Member Robyn Craig, whose term is expiring, Eric Edwards, who was one of five City Council candidates in the 2020 election; Jared Schroeder, and Kristina Rhoads.
Pearson has already started the orientation process along with Katie Porter and Steve Wilson who were elected in 2020.
Pearson is founder and CEO of Finch & Daisy business consulting. The business provides accounting services, project management, leadership and process improvement.
