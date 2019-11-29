On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Journey to Bethlehem will explore and discover the real meaning of Christmas at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan.

People will be able to wander through the bustling “Bethlehem” marketplace and discover what life was like when Jesus was born. Visitors will be able to create and take home souvenirs from the trip. This family event is free and open to the public.

More information is at www.advent-umc.com.

