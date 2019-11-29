On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Journey to Bethlehem will explore and discover the real meaning of Christmas at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan.
People will be able to wander through the bustling “Bethlehem” marketplace and discover what life was like when Jesus was born. Visitors will be able to create and take home souvenirs from the trip. This family event is free and open to the public.
More information is at www.advent-umc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.