Lakeville City Council Member Joshua Lee announced on Monday his campaign for re-election. Lee started his public service in Lakeville as a police reserve in 2014 and was elected to City Council in 2018.
Raised by a small-business owner and a semi-truck driver, Lee is married with two kids. Lee said he and his family take pride in calling Lakeville home, as they built a multi-generational home to share with his parents.
“Living in a community that provides opportunities for all ages and stages of life is an important feature and benefit of Lakeville,” he said in a press release.
The Lee family loves spending time together enjoying the many amenities and events Lakeville has to offer. A few of their favorites include the fishing pier at Casperson Park, the dog park at Ritter Farm Park as well as attending Pan-O-Prog and the Taste of Lakeville.
Lee is an active contributor within the Lakeville community. In addition to serving on the City Council, he has been involved with the Lakeville Police Reserves, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, Lakeville Rotary and Crossroads Church.
As a City Council member, Lee said he has truly leaned into efforts that build upon three important Lakeville community values:
- Creating a sense of community and belonging
- Building and designing a connected community
- Facilitating safety and well-being throughout the community
Over the past four years, Lee said he has successfully advocated for and supported sustainable growth policies that continue to lower tax-capacity rates and ensure long-term financial viability; economic strategies that resulted in record-breaking growth and development; pandemic responses that provided support and relief to local businesses and nonprofits; creating space for community concerns to be heard and responded to, particularly from youth and under-represented community groups; and investments in public safety personnel, leave policies, mental health support and training facilities that improve staff morale and community safety.
Lee said he has the knowledge, experience and relationships to continue leading Lakeville forward.
To learn more about Lee’s campaign and platform for City Council, visit www.votelee.org.
