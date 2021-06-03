Northfield Hospital + Clinics has limited Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available for anyone 18 and older.

Appointments are open for Thursday, June 10. Call to schedule: 507-646-8019

J&J is a single-dose vaccine. Only one appointment is needed.

NH+C continues to offer Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Call to schedule: 507-646-8019

We’ll schedule appointments for both first and second dose when you call.

Learn about COVID vaccination at NH+C: northfieldhospital.org/covid-19-vaccine

