Northfield Hospital + Clinics has limited Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available for anyone 18 and older.
Appointments are open for Thursday, June 10. Call to schedule: 507-646-8019
J&J is a single-dose vaccine. Only one appointment is needed.
NH+C continues to offer Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Call to schedule: 507-646-8019
We’ll schedule appointments for both first and second dose when you call.
Learn about COVID vaccination at NH+C: northfieldhospital.org/covid-19-vaccine
