John Bermel, a 28-year Lakeville resident, and a retired Apple Valley Police captain announced on Monday his candidacy for Lakeville City Council. He currently serves as the director of security and emergency management at Carleton College in Northfield and is the founder and president of Lakeville-based Influence International, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that equips public service professionals for ethical service.
“Influence International works to develop and equip public service leaders who are capable, compassionate, and not subject to personal gain. These are important characteristics for any public servant,” Bermel said.
Bermel has served as a youth sports board member, level director, and coach, church youth leader, Scout leader, Lakeville North High School Speech Boosters, YMCA Community Board member, Fraternal Order of Police Local Lodge Board member, and as president of Hosanna Church in Lakeville. Bermel currently serves on the board of Haiti Teen Challenge.
“I believe in giving back through community service, and it would be an honor for me to have the opportunity to continue serving Lakeville on the City Council,” Bermel said.
Bermel said he is committed to maintaining excellence in public safety, fiscal responsibility and economically responsible development that reflects Lakeville’s community values.
“Lakeville is a well-run, unique community with a kind of charm, one part nostalgia; yet fully poised for the future. My experience in public safety, municipal budgeting, and working with housing issues provide the background to support the level of excellence already in place in Lakeville,” Bermel said.
Bermel lives with his wife Kris, and their two dogs. John and Kris have two adult children who are graduates of Lakeville Schools. Kris works at the Center for Dermatology in Lakeville. Bermel holds a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Seminary and received his bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in St. Paul. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and the Harvard University Kennedy School Crisis Leadership program.
To learn more about Bermel’s campaign visit www.electjohnbermel.com.
