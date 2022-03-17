Joe Scanlon, a small business owner and 30-plus year resident of Rosemount, announced on March 2 his campaign for state representative in House District 56B.
“I’m running because the community needs someone who will work to lower the cost of living for Rosemount families, promote excellence in our schools while keeping the focus on education not political agendas, and support the men and women in law enforcement. These are the priorities of the residents of Rosemount but do not seem to be the priorities of our current representation,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon is running as a Republican against current state Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount.
“Gas prices are skyrocketing, Representative Huot has supported increasing the Minnesota gas tax,” Scanlon said. “Families and businesses are struggling in the Biden/Walz economy with record inflation and supply chain issues. Student achievement is flat or declining over the past few years. Parents are frustrated with the political agendas being forced in the classroom.”
He said Huot voted against an amendment to expand parent involvement in school district curriculum decisions.
“It is clear that we need a new voice in St. Paul that represents the priorities of Rosemount residents,” Scanlon said.
Joe and his wife have been married for 31 years. They have called Rosemount home for the past 33 years. Scanlon is an insurance agent with deep community roots and has been active in several charitable organizations including raising money for ALS research and local youth athletics.
