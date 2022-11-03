There will be only one name on the ballot for Dakota County sheriff, and that’s Joe Leko, the current Dakota County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
Current Sheriff Tim Leslie announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election after serving three terms in the office. He endorsed Leko’s election at the time.
“He is an expert at the administration of the office, has a tremendous reputation among the Dakota County law enforcement community, and is an intelligent, forward-thinking leader dedicated to serving the residents of the county,” Leslie said in a release. “We would be fortunate to have him as our next sheriff.”
Leko was hired as a deputy in 1997. Over his career he’s had assignments in patrol, as a school resource officer, drug and gang investigator and worked as a patrol supervisor, captain in both patrol and the jail, commander of the Dakota County Drug Task Force and as chief deputy where he leads and manages 200 employees and a $25 million budget.
“In my 25 years of experience with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, I have been fortunate to gain a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and leadership skills,” Leko said in a press release.
“Throughout my career, I have established strong working and collaborative relationships with federal, state, and local partners. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is considered a model agency that others aspire to. We continue to raise our profile and professional reputation by modeling a philosophy of both collaboration and continuous improvement in all our services and operations,” Leko said.
Leko has lived in the community for over 50 years, he said, adding that the “quality of service and safety” the department provides to county residents is personal to him.
“Although we have work ahead of us, my hope is to continue to lead through the challenges that lie ahead,” he said.
