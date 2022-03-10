Joe Leko has announced his candidacy to run for Dakota County sheriff.
Current Sheriff Tim Leslie has decided not to seek re-election. Leko, who is a chief deputy for the department, said in a news release when Leslie indicated he would not run again, he thought about what the next sheriff needs to be successful. He added the new sheriff needs to be “a proven leader during challenging times, someone with extensive experience, a personal connection with Dakota County, and one who is compassionate and trusted by both the community and its stakeholders.”
“In my 25 years of experience with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, I have been fortunate to gain a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and leadership skills,” he said in a statement.
Leko said he was hired as a deputy in 1997. Over his career he’s had assignments in patrol, as a school resource officer, drug and gang investigator and worked as a patrol supervisor, captain in both patrol and the jail, commander of the Dakota County Drug Task
Force and as chief deputy where he leads and manages 200 employees and a $25 million budget.
“Throughout my career, I have established strong working and collaborative relationships with federal, state, and local partners. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is considered a model agency that others aspire to. We continue to raise our profile and professional reputation by modeling a philosophy of both collaboration and continuous improvement in all our services and operations,” Leko said.
Leko has lived in the community for over 50 years, he said, adding that the “quality of service and safety” the department provides to county residents is personal to him.
“Although we have work ahead of us, my hope is to continue to lead through the challenges that lie ahead,” he said.
