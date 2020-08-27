To the editor:
People of Senate District 57 will be voting for a state senator in this 2020 election. Greg Clausen has been the senator for the last seven years. He always gets accolades from his friends and former co-workers in the school district. The school district has a lot of influence in SD57. But it shouldn’t be the only influence and, frankly, that’s not a senator’s main job.
We have a new candidate on the horizon for SD57: Jose Jimenez. Jose is a businessman, attorney, father and grandfather. He has lived in Apple Valley and Rosemount for 20 years. And, the new item here is he’s a Republican, with conservative values.
While Senator Clausen tries to walk in the middle of road, bottom line he’s DFL and the DFL has failed Minnesota, especially during the riots and COVID-19. Our businesses are hurting, people are struggling and the plans for opening schools are sad. Our state is now in debt. Many people are considering leaving the state because of the poor leadership in the DFL. And Senator Clausen simply backs Gov. Tim Walz on most everything.
It’s time for new leadership and to revitalize Minnesota. We need a businessman to do that. The school district needs to run the school district. I thank Senator Clausen for his service, but now it’s time for Jose Jimenez to have a fresh look and fix the mess we are now in because of the DFL’s poor leadership.
This election, we need to shake things up and get us back to basics. Vote for Jose Jimenez for state senator in SD 57.
Sharon Peterson
Rosemount
