Apple Valley High School graduate Grace Priester and Eastview High School graduate Jack Koeneman have been selected to receive the Jim Koester Memorial Scholarship for 2021.
Priester, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, received $1,000, and Koeneman, who plans to attend Texas Christian University, received $500.
This is the third year the scholarship was available at Eastview High School and the fourth year at Apple Valley High School.
The scholarship, which is offered to members of the Apple Valley High School Trap Shooting Club and Eastview High School Trap Team and employees of the Minneapolis Gun Club, was established in honor of Koester, a longtime Apple Valley resident and member of the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Koester died on Sept. 6, 2017.
Koester’s wife, Judy, and his children, Karl and Kelly, created the scholarship.
