Kids ‘n Kinship Program Coordinator Jerod Peterson was inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame Dec. 2.
“I’m truly honored and humbled to be a recipient of this award. It’s been a true privilege to work in the youth mentoring field since 2010. I enjoy pairing youth with adults who champion and cheer youth on, build youth up, and help the youth we are privileged to work with become who they were always meant to be,” Peterson said in a statement. “I get to watch reliable, consistent, caring adults offer youth encouragement in seeing their true self and character.”
The Youth Worker Hall of Fame is administered by the Youth Intervention Programs Association, a nonprofit organization providing resources for youth workers and youth-serving organizations since 1978, according to Kids ‘n Kinship.
“Nominated by his coworker for the Friends of Youth Leadership Award, Jerod was chosen because he stood out as a leader in the field with a tireless commitment to youth,” according to a Kids ‘n Kinship news release.
The Youth Worker Hall of Fame features people who “go above and beyond in their service to youth in need and recognizes them for their accomplishments.” Since 1999, 97 individuals, including former Kids ‘n Kinship staff member Rita Younger, have been inducted into the hall of fame.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a big deal,” Paul Meunier, YIPA executive director, said. “We know that everyone who devotes their career to helping our young people is a superstar, but Hall of Fame members stand out as incredible people that we should all try to emulate.”
Kids ‘n Kinship provides friendships and positive role models to children and youth ages 5 to 16 who are in need of an additional supportive relationship with an adult.
“Jerod has had such a positive impact on me in the short period of time that I have worked with him. He’s mentored me through the nonprofit world and is always welcoming and inclusive,” Laura Ringen, Kids ‘n Kinship recruitment coordinator, said. “It has been extremely heartwarming to watch Jerod support youth, families, and matches in an open, honest, and supportive way. We need more Jerods in our world.”
