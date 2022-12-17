Kids ‘n Kinship Program Coordinator Jerod Peterson was inducted into the Youth Worker Hall of Fame Dec. 2.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be a recipient of this award. It’s been a true privilege to work in the youth mentoring field since 2010. I enjoy pairing youth with adults who champion and cheer youth on, build youth up, and help the youth we are privileged to work with become who they were always meant to be,” Peterson said in a statement. “I get to watch reliable, consistent, caring adults offer youth encouragement in seeing their true self and character.”

