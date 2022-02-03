Jeff Sheridan is running for the office of Dakota County attorney in the November 2022 election.
Sheridan said he has been successfully defending people charged with crimes for 35 years, giving him a unique perspective on how to keep Dakota County safe and prosperous. Sheridan said he wants to turn his legal experience and passion for justice toward the community that has been home his entire adult life.
Sheridan graduated with honors in 1987 from Hamline University School of Law. Since then, Sheridan has been in private practice in Dakota County. He is the president and co-managing shareholder of Sheridan & Dulas, P.A., a law firm in Eagan. Sheridan has appeared in nearly every courthouse in the state. He has argued more than 100 cases in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, more than a dozen cases in the Minnesota Supreme Court and two successful cases in the United States Supreme Court.
In December 2021, Sheridan was recognized as a “Minnesota Icon” by Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer for his work in criminal defense. Minnesota Lawyer named Sheridan “Attorney of the Year” three times after he won separate landmark court decisions. He has been in the peer chosen list of the “Best Lawyers in America” every year since 2007, including being recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in 2013 and 2019. Sheridan has also been in the peer selected list of “SuperLawyers” every year since 2006.
Sheridan has served on the board of the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Criminal Law Section and is a member and past president of the Minnesota Society for Criminal Justice. Sheridan also worked as a Dakota County Public Defender for criminal cases, paternity cases and civil mental health commitments, all matters that are prosecuted by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
He volunteered as a youth hockey coach for the Eagan Hockey Association for seven years (until his daughters’ skills far exceeded anything he had left to teach) and the Eagan Athletic Association in many other sports while his kids attended District 196 schools.
Sheridan is a commercial pilot. He is a volunteer pilot for the Minnesota Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, a World War II military aircraft museum in Dakota County. Sheridan also volunteers as a commissioner on the South St. Paul Airport Advisory Commission.
Sheridan lives in Lakeville with his wife Melissa.
“I am excited to put my experience and knowledge to work protecting public safety and pursuing justice for my community,” he said.
