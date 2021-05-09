Jeff Scislow, of RE/MAX Results, has been recognized by the RE/MAX Integra North Central Region as being the No. 1 sales associate for the first quarter of 2021 among all individual RE/MAX agents in Minnesota.

Scislow, who has sold over 3,000 homes, has earned numerous awards as a Top Agent. He is a Certified Negotiation Expert, National Marketer of the Year and is Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award Winner in six cities south of the Minnesota River.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments