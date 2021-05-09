Jeff Scislow, of RE/MAX Results, has been recognized by the RE/MAX Integra North Central Region as being the No. 1 sales associate for the first quarter of 2021 among all individual RE/MAX agents in Minnesota.
Scislow, who has sold over 3,000 homes, has earned numerous awards as a Top Agent. He is a Certified Negotiation Expert, National Marketer of the Year and is Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award Winner in six cities south of the Minnesota River.
