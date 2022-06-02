Jayne Hager Dee, of Northfield, has filed for re-election as the District 5 seat on the Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
District 5 includes portions of the cities of Lakeville, Farmington and Northfield; and Empire, Eureka, Castle Rock, Greenvale, Waterford and Sciota townships.
Dee was first elected in District 5 in 2016. She serves as treasurer and chairs the Education
and Outreach Committee of the SWCD Board.
Dee is the retired regional director for the Farmington regional office of University of Minnesota Extension. She had responsibility for Extension programming, personnel, and finances in southern Minnesota, including Extension operations in Dakota County. Previously a faculty member and assistant director of the North Central Regional Center for Rural Development at Iowa State University, Dee joined the University of Minnesota in 1998. She retired in 2012.
While with the Extension, Dee supervised an environmental education program, nutrition programming, Master Gardeners’ programs, agriculture/livestock educators, and the 4-H program.
She said she has extensive, hands-on experience directing programming related to agriculture and water quality that informs her familiarity with local and regional conservation issues. In addition, she said she has an in-depth knowledge of state rules, federal policy, nonprofit environmental
groups, local water quality projects, and local government partnerships, after six years of setting policy at SWCD.
She also has served for two years as a governor-appointed member of the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, representing statewide soil and water districts.
Dee has previous policymaking and elected office experience, having served as a county board and school board member in Iowa. She is currently a member of the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority, co-founder of the Northfield Affordable Housing Task Force, and is a member of Northfield Rotary. Dee is married with two sons and two granddaughters.
Dakota County residents will vote for SWCD Board candidates in the general election on Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.