Republican U.S Senate candidate Jason Lewis was hospitalized for emergency surgery Monday morning, his campaign said in a statement.
The statement said the former congressman was rushed to an emergency room after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Tests concluded it was a life-threatening internal hernia that required surgery.
Prior to undergoing the operation, the campaign said Lewis was upbeat and speculating about his return to the campaign trial.
Lewis's campaign manager Tom Szymanski said they will issue more information later.
Lewis is a former radio talk show host who's running against DFL Sen. Tina Smith. She said in a tweet Monday morning that she and her husband wish Lewis “a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.”
Lewis served one term in Congress representing Minnesota's 2nd District, which includes Dakota County, but lost a reelection bid two years ago.
