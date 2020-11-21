Patrick Arling, Frandsen Bank & Trust south metro market president, announced the recent promotion of Marilee Jager to vice president at the bank’s Lakeville office.
“Marilee has proven her expertise in the advisory approach to business banking that we embrace,” Arling said. “She has made a valuable addition to our team of business advisors.”
Jager started her banking career 16 years ago in a customer service role at a small commercial bank in St. Paul. She later moved into a position as a commercial credit analyst, and then moved to the same position at another metro area bank. There she was promoted to a loan officer position in 2013. She became a Frandsen business banker nearly two years ago.
Jager said that she and her husband used to own their own business.
“I know firsthand how important a business’s relationship is with their banker, accountant, and other professionals,” she said.
“As a former business owner, I understand the dynamics that affect daily decision-making in a small business, such as managing cash flow, generating new business, and keeping the competition at bay. As a banker, I provide business owners with the tools to take their business to the next level. It might be that a bank loan is necessary — but not always. Sometimes what is needed is a networking connection or even capital from a different source. I have an experienced eye to sort those things out for my clients.”
The move to Frandsen Bank & Trust was a natural one for Jager, she explained, due to the entrepreneurial spirit of her co-workers and customers.
“Here at our Frandsen locations in Lakeville and Apple Valley, we have six bankers who are or were business owners,” Jager said. “Plus our owner, Dennis Frandsen, is a longtime businessman who continues to run his manufacturing businesses as well as the bank.”
Jager is originally from North Dakota and received her bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University in Fargo, where she met her husband, a manufacturing engineer.
They live in Lakeville with their two children and a black labrador.
Jager describes herself as a community banker working for a community bank.
“I am a banker who picks up the phone when you call, who knows what you’re talking about when you call,” she said. “Frandsen Bank & Trust is all about community — supporting and promoting our local businesses. That’s what fires me up. To me, that’s successful banking.”
