Jackie Magnuson was re-elected chairperson of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board for 2020 at the board’s annual organization meeting Jan. 13.
This will be Magnuson’s 13th year as chairperson during her 30 years on the board. She was first elected in 1989 and previously served as chairperson from 1994 through 1996, 2000 and 2001, 2010 through 2012, and 2016 to present.
Also re-elected to officer positions this year as part of a slate of candidates are Joel Albright, vice chairperson, Sachin Isaacs, clerk and Art Coulson, treasurer.
Board members Magnuson, Albright, Isaacs and Cory Johnson took the oath of office as part of the organization meeting. Johnson fills the seat vacated by Bob Schutte, who did not seek re-election.
The board also approved assignments to board committees and organizations on which the School Board is represented. School Board committee assignments through December 2020 are as follows:
• Audit and Finance Committee – Craig Angrimson, chairperson, Johnson and Mike Roseen;
• Curriculum and Instruction Committee – Isaacs, chairperson, Magnuson and Roseen;
• Legislative Committee – Albright, chairperson, Angrimson and Johnson, and
• Policy Review Committee – Coulson, chairperson, Albright and Isaacs.
The following appointments were approved for the year:
• Association of Metropolitan School Districts – Albright and Magnuson;
• Community Collaboration Council – Isaacs and Magnuson;
• Community Education Advisory Council – Isaacs, Johnson and Roseen;
• Continuing Education/Vocational Relicensure – Magnuson;
• Gifted and Talented Advisory Council – Johnson;
• Metropolitan Educational Cooperative Service Unit – Magnuson;
• Minnesota State High School League – Angrimson and Roseen;
• Native American Parent Advisory Committee – Coulson;
• Quality Compensation Educational Improvement Planning Team – Magnuson;
• Schools for Equity in Education – Albright and Magnuson;
• Special Education Advisory Council – Albright, and
• Wellness Committee – Angrimson
