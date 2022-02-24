Jackie Craig said last week that she would be seeking a seat in the Minnesota Senate in the newly formed Senate District 57.
“I am excited to announce that I will seek election in the newly-drawn Senate District 57, which encompasses all of Lakeville, Eureka Township, Credit River, Elko New Market, and New Market Township. I appreciate the nonpartisan work on the redistricting panel and the transparent process that engaged Minnesotans.
“I am running to represent Senate District 57 at the Minnesota Legislature because I believe in the strength of our community. The strength of us. Together, we can build a safe, supported, and healthy community where people are engaged with their neighbors and where residents have access to the resources needed to support their families and continue to grow our thriving community. We invite you to join us.”
Craig has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in psychology and criminal justice with an emphasis in corrections. She has a master of science in education-counselor education from Western Illinois University.
She has served as chair (1998-2000) of the Minnesota Employment Counselor Association; member of the board (2000-1) of the Minnesota Help Desk Association; member of the Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Council, including a term as chair and vice chair; Leadership Lakeville; Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce; Oak Hills Elementary Parent Teacher Organization; co-president (2012-13) of the Women’s March Minnesota; with the DFL Party as Senate District 58 chair (2020-22); Senate District 56 chair (2016-17); and Dakota Child and Family Clinic board member 2021-present.
More information is at JackieCraig.org. People can also connect with the campaign at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
