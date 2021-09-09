After a 2020 hiatus, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is returning for a third year to the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday, Sept. 8. Presented by Think Bank, Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is part pumpkin patch and part art installation. From the trees to the ground, guests can marvel at carved pumpkins of all shapes and sizes as they wander through a naturally magical autumn trail at the Minnesota Zoo.
With a brand new theme and all new designs, discover a rotating selection of expertly carved pumpkins crafted in the likeness of people, places, and animals from around the world.
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will be open each night from Oct. 1 – Nov. 7. Tickets are timed and must be purchased at mnzoo.org. Advanced online tickets are required.
This year, tickets are available at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays, with an additional 10 p.m. timeslot on Fridays, Saturdays, and throughout MEA weekend. Admission prices have been reduced for all timeslots 9 p.m. and later. Tickets and additional information can be found at mnzoo.org.
