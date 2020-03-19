We are in an unsettling time, and I ask that we all come together and support each other as we work to “flatten the outbreak curve” and slow down the spread of viruses and illnesses, specifically COVID-19.
The city of Lakeville has been working with the county, school districts, state and federal government on a regular basis and has developed and implemented our plan of response. It continues to evolve and Monday night we took additional steps.
Monday afternoon I declared a local emergency, under Minnesota Statute Chapter 12. As Gov. Tim Walz noted, this declaration puts some additional tools into our tool kit in the event we would need to use them. It allows us, if needed, to access special provisions in state statute to respond more promptly to have a meeting and for accelerating purchasing processes. It does not mean we will use them; we will remain prudent and discerning in our approach and will only advance forward actions that are needed to ensure our public safety.
This declaration, ratified and supported by the City Council, will be in place until it is no longer necessary.
Let me share a few personal thoughts at this time:
1. I have never found it very effective to change the minds or actions of another person by publicly chastising them or shaming them. Be kind and meet people where they are, we all want to get through this as fast as possible. Let’s stop the blame game. It is time to unify.
2. The world has already shut down. It is past tense. There really is only one way to start it up again and that is by flattening the outbreak curve. It would be wise for everyone, from all points of view to focus on that, as opposed to fighting about what should and shouldn’t have been done or be shut down at this point. There are services and industry that must stay open to keep the world moving, so let’s focus on how we keep them safe and healthy and give them the space they need to do their work. And, let’s support our local businesses. Order meals for pickup, go shop for those that are more at risk and bring them deliveries to their door. Let’s agree we should help them be as safe as possible during this time. And, let’s also care for our elders; whether family members, a neighbor, or in a senior living situation. Again, stay in touch with your neighbors and family. Do shopping for them. Offer support to others as people have been doing on social media (like Nextdoor, etc.). Send them emails/texts with photos and reminders of our connections. Please be empathetic and compassionate.
3. Now that we have some time on our hands, and our busy schedules are gone, I would encourage us to spend time caring for ourselves and being generous to others. Each of us, as a human being, has a physical, mental and spiritual aspect. Exercise. Take walks. I ride my bicycle in the basement on the trainer. Participate in what keeps you moving. Mentally, stay connected. If you feel overwhelmed, please ask for help. Contact a friend, pastor, neighbor, counselor. And finally, spiritually, whatever your faith expression, please practice and keep your foundation strong. And, be open to our community needs. Remember, we still need blood donors. And, our food shelves will continue to need food and financial donations. Please be generous.
4. From local government, to county, state and federal officials; and our medical communities, we are all under stress as we deal with this rapidly changing environment. As for me, in contrast to many that are complaining, I am going to cast my lot in the “support” column and ask you, from here on out, please try not to be critical. These are difficult times. If you have ideas, please share them constructively. Civility and respect goes a long way. Thank you for your support.
I expect that you, as I, really want life to get back to normal and return to our daily routines as soon as possible. We can do this, by following the president’s response directives, which include things like washing hands and physical distances, staying away from groups of people, and strengthening our community by caring for others through compassion, empathy, generosity and being unified.
Thank you, each of you, for your efforts, and please stay healthy.
Douglas P. Anderson is the mayor Lakeville. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.