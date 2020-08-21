To the editor:
Apparently, my previous letter (“Why Cheat,” August 7) struck a nerve because a DFL partisan quickly responded (Aug. 14) with the tired old DFL cliché’ of “no voter fraud in Minnesota.” It’s technically correct, only because what normal people would consider voter fraud is legal in Minnesota. The Democrats call it “ineligible voting,” but it is cheating, and the writer simply denies it, contrary to known fact.
The writer claims the absentee ballot process is fraud-free, but the Minnesota Supreme Court is hearing four cases where absentee ballot boards were not staffed by balanced numbers of partisan citizen judges as required by law. Absentee balloting itself is under attack by our DFL secretary of state, permitting challenged voters to vote absentee without having to clear the challenge. Last election, some 40,000 voters were challenged, but their votes counted.
None of the many ways I cited would enable cheating like “mail out” balloting, where everyone on the voter rolls gets a ballot, which Democrats try to confuse with normal “mail-in” absentee voting. Clark County, Nevada sent out 1,300,000 ballots and 60% of them were “lost” and could have been voted by other than the eligible voter! Minnesota’s voter rolls contain about a half-million “non-existent” voters.
You cannot find what you do not look for, so election integrity depends on preventing the easy ways to corrupt the election. Call it what you will, but you cannot say our elections are fair, so why add more opportunities to cheat?
Jerry Ewing
Apple Valley
