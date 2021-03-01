Billy and Bob Peterson of Lakeville built a 6-foot high snow fort around their family’s house by packing snow between plywood boards. They built two levels of rooms. There is a sled run down the hill to the lower room. The fort wraps around the back and side of the house. This was their COVID-19-safe winter project. It was fun while it lasted, as warm temperatures were expected to return to the area this week.

