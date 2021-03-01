Billy and Bob Peterson of Lakeville built a 6-foot high snow fort around their family’s house by packing snow between plywood boards. They built two levels of rooms. There is a sled run down the hill to the lower room. The fort wraps around the back and side of the house. This was their COVID-19-safe winter project. It was fun while it lasted, as warm temperatures were expected to return to the area this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.