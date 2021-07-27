Lakeville native wins medal in her first Olympic final
In a career already filled with awards and accolades, Regan Smith can add something new: an Olympic medal.
Swimming in one of the most competitive events of the Tokyo Games, Smith on Monday finished third in the women’s 100-meter backstroke. It was the first of what could be as many as three Olympic finals for Smith, the 19-year-old Lakeville native who held the world record in the 100 backstroke for almost two years and broke the Olympic record twice during earlier rounds of the competition.
The women’s 100 backstroke final featured the world record holder (Kaylee McKeown) and previous record holder (Smith) in adjacent lanes. McKeown, Smith and Canada’s Kylie Masse reached the 50-meter mark nearly even before McKeown pulled away in the final half of the race to win in 57.47 seconds. That time also is the Olympic record and marked the fifth time the record was lowered during this year’s Games.
Masse finished in 57.72 to win the silver. Smith’s bronze-medal time was 58.05, one of the best of her career.
Smith, who won the 100 backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, was one of two American women to reach the Olympic finals.
In the final, Smith ranked fourth of the eight swimmers in “reaction time,” defined as the time between the start sound and when the swimmer’s feet leave the block. She was less than one-tenth of a second behind McKeown and Masse off the block, and that likely didn’t factor in the outcome.
Smith, who trains at Riptide Aquatic Center in Apple Valley, has a personal record of 57.57 in the 100 backstroke, which she swam in the 2019 world championships in South Korea. The current world record is 57.45 by McKeown in the Australian Olympic Trials in June.
The Olympic backstroke record changed hands four times during the preliminaries and semifinals, with Smith responsible for two of those. Masse was first to break it in the fourth heat of the preliminaries. Smith, swimming in the fifth heat Sunday, then lowered it to 57.96. McKeown swam 57.88 in the sixth heat of preliminaries to take ownership of the record until Smith took it back by swimming 57.86 in the semifinals.
Smith’s Olympics are far from over. The 100 backstroke final was Tuesday morning Japan time and Monday night Central Daylight Time. Smith was back in the pool Tuesday night in Japan (early Tuesday morning in the U.S.) for her next event, the 200 butterfly. She had the fourth-fastest time (2 minutes, 8.46 seconds) in preliminaries and will swim in the semifinals at 8:57 p.m. CDT Tuesday. She is in a good position to qualify for the final, which is scheduled for 9:28 p.m. CDT Wednesday.
Her final event could be the women’s 4x100 medley relay. The U.S. lineup for that event hasn’t been announced yet but it’s likely to include Smith, who swam the backstroke leg when the U.S. set the world record in the relay two years ago in South Korea. Smith swam her personal-record 57.57 on the first leg of that relay, with the time also recognized as the world backstroke record.
The 4x100 medley relay preliminaries will be Friday morning in the U.S., with the final at 9:15 p.m. CDT Saturday.
