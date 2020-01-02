To the editor:
In response to Thomas Grendzinski’s letter to the editor printed on Dec. 20, I would like to point out that there will be no trial on Nov. 3, 2020; the process is called an election, and I think it is very important to use the correct terminology. Impeachment is the process that our Constitution has set out to remedy any action that oversteps the bounds set forth in the constitution by the executive branch. “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress” are just two of the violations. It is similar to a trial, but is not a trial and can only be done by Congress. It is was what Robert Mueller recommended in his report and was designed to keep checks and balances in place.
In my opinion, it is only the Senate in Congress that is practicing “Obstruction of Progress” and “Abuse of Responsibility,” especially by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is blocking over 400 bills that the House has passed and are sitting on his desk. I do however agree that the electorate needs to study hard, talk less, and listen to people and news outlets that have different views than their own. Unfortunately, it appears for now, that even if the people do their due diligence that the decision they make on Nov. 3, 2020, may very possibly be corrupted.
Mary Barthel
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.