Rosemount went 7-0 in postseason on its way to Class 4A title
Rosemount teams won three Minnesota State High School League championships – and that was in just the last 10 days.
First to the awards podium was the Irish softball team, which concluded a dominant playoff run by defeating Forest Lake 5-1 in the Class 4A championship game June 16 in North Mankato. Rosemount went 7-0 in the postseason, outscored its opponents 53-11 and won all its section and state tournament games by at least three runs.
What’s more, many of the Irish’s top players will be back next season. But they know better than to expect things to be easy in 2022 just because they won in 2021.
“I do think it will be tough for us,” coach Tiffany Rose said. “We play in a very competitive conference and section. The target will be on our back and teams will want to beat us. That is reality for all the teams at the state tournament.
“My guess is that the team will take things one game at a time and not get too caught up in what we did this season. They will certainly be proud of the 2021 season, but this group will want to find ways to keep improving their game. The girls know that other teams are working just as hard as them, so they have to keep improving every practice and game in the 2022 season.”
The Irish (24-1) closed with a 19-game winning streak. Their only loss was in extra innings to Lakeville North in a South Suburban Conference game. Rosemount beat North twice later in the season, including 6-2 in the Class 4A quarterfinals last week.
Although Rosemount was a young team, the Irish seemed to check all the boxes for success – strong pitching, a deep batting order with plenty of power, and solid defense. Also they didn’t trail in games often, they didn’t panic when that did happen. Rosemount came from behind in both of its victories over Lakeville North.
“We had six different players hit home runs this season, our team batting average was around .320 and defensively we only had 14 errors in 25 games,” Rose said. “I am also proud of how many comeback games the girls had, even when they were down early they never gave up and kept plugging away until the last out.”
In a season when younger players helped propel Rosemount into the high school softball elite, it stood to reason that a sophomore would deliver her team’s biggest hit of the year.
A fifth-inning grand slam by sophomore first baseman Paige Zender broke open a one-run game in the Irish’s victory over Forest Lake in the state championship game.
Rosemount was matched against a Forest Lake team that defeated the top two seeds in Class 4A, Stillwater and Chanhassen. The Irish jumped in front in the third inning when a single by Zender scored Izzy Yahr.
It was still 1-0 in the fifth inning when Rosemount put runners on second and third after a walk to Macy Fry and a double by Yahr. The next batter, sophomore pitcher Jessa Snippes, hit .577 this season and with first base open the Rangers chose to intentionally walk her.
The intentional walk made sense strategically, but it still carried some risk for Forest Lake. Now the Rangers had to face Rosemount’s cleanup hitter – who later admitted to being slightly annoyed that Forest Lake walked the batter ahead of her. Zender drove the ball over the fence in center field for her seventh home run of the season and a 5-0 lead.
Snippes, the winning pitcher, held Forest Lake to four hits and struck out 10. She finished the season 20-1 with a 0.92 earned-run average and 216 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings.
Rosemount defeated Centennial 8-3 in the state semifinals, taking the lead with a four-run first inning and pulling away with a three-run sixth. Yahr hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
The championship is the school’s third in softball. Rosemount also won the state tournament in 1979 and 2006. The 2006 championship also marked the last time Rosemount had been in the state tournament.
“The players were very aware that it had been since 2006 that Rosemount had made a state appearance,” Rose said. “With a shortened preseason we didn’t have much time to make specific goals, but it was for sure at the top of the players’ list.”
Rosemount was not ranked first in Class 4A at any point this season. The Irish were fourth in the final state poll and were the third seed in the state tournament.
The Irish are likely to start next season as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A with starters such as Snippes, Zender, Fry, Cece Hanson, Isabelle Nosan, Charley Hatterman and Helen McKinnon returning. Their youth might have been a concern at the start of the season, but it never was a liability.
“I don’t think that there was a doubt that the team was going to be physically strong just based on the size of our younger players,” Rose said. “But mentally we needed to be tough and not make silly mistakes that can happen when tensions get high in big games. The team was very calm and collected all season. They never really let anything bother them ... when things got tough they just zoned in and got the job done.”
