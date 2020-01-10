Those who are 62 years or older and want to take a college course at Inver Hills Community College can take advantage of discounted rates.
If there is space available in any course, seniors can enroll and pay only $20 per credit in administration fees plus student fees.
Seniors can also “audit” a course – which means attending but not taking tests, being graded or earning college credit – there is no administration fee. Students auditing a class must still attend and participate as required by the instructor.
Those who have ever wanted to learn photography, create ceramics, dig into history or any other topic, check out all the courses Inver Hills has to offer. Seniors can explore all classes and register on the second day of the semester. To register, people can visit the campus Enrollment Center any day the week starting Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Depending on the course and enrollment choice, some fees will apply.
Students are also responsible for any additional materials or personal property charges for credit courses or audit courses.
To learn more, call the Enrollment Center at 651-450-3503 or email at enrollment@inverhills.edu.
