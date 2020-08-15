Inver Hills Community College has developed a gap year program that allows students to gain paid professional experience while also earning academic credits. Titled the Growth and Purpose (GAP) Year, the program offers students the opportunity to discover and research a project or interest before enrolling in college full-time.
“We know that the fall semester is going to look different than many students expected and that some students may be looking for a different way to spend the next school year,” said Wendy Robinson, vice president of student affairs. “The Growth and Purpose program is a way for them to earn college credit, to deeply explore an area of interest, and to have paid employment that is related to their interest area. GAP Year students will have a year of purpose and come out even more prepared for earning a four-year degree, going into their career, or even applying for future graduate school options than they would in a ‘normal’ semester.”
Participants of the program will have the opportunity to:
- Earn college credit
- Obtain paid employment
- Craft a personalized service or research project in connection with a dedicated mentor
Students will work with campus staff to choose course offerings that support their learning and development goals during GAP year. GAP Year students will be encouraged to take at least six credits per semester, although many may choose to attend full-time.
The requirements for this program are that students are 18 years old or older and meet the admissions criteria for Inver Hills.
For more information about the GAP Year program, visit inverhills.edu/gapprogram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.