To give back to the communities that have supported their missions for more than 50 years, Inver Hills Community College (Inver Hills) and Dakota County Technical College teamed up for a second Day of Service on Friday, October 9.
Students, employees, alumni, and community members joined for indoor and outdoor projects, as well as opportunities for people with different physical abilities. Examples of service projects included: packing food at Feed My Starving Children, making cards for service members, yard clean up with Laura Baker Services, helping with a poetry project for the Minnesota Prison Writers’ Workshop, fall crafts for residents at Timber Hills Presbyterian Homes and park clean up at Rock Island Swing Bridge Park.
