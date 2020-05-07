The Instructional Service Center at 510 Walnut St., Farmington, is undergoing a refurbishing construction project to breathe new life into a building that has served its community since 1913.
Throughout its history, the building has had many names and the time has come for the community to suggest a new name for this historic public building.
District 192 is accepting name suggestions through June 1.
Names of private citizens or former educators will not be considered as this building’s history has affected so many, and its future service will belong to so many yet to come.
Along with name suggestions, District 192 residents are encouraged to share their memories of the building with an online ISC Input and Reflection Survey at https://bit.ly/192ISCNameSuggestions.
The building was built and opened in 1913.
In 1929, the first major addition was built to add more classrooms and a gym on the second level.
In 1961, a large addition was built on the north side of the building.
The building has been used off and on to serve students from preschool through grade 12 when other school facility space grew tight.
As other school buildings were built the ISC was home to middle schoolers, kindergartners, Community Education and more recently Chartwell’s Food Service, Farmington Food Shelf, Early Childhood Family Education, Wee Tigers preschool, Special Education, Varsity Gymnastic Center/Twist “N” Tumble Gymnastics and Competition Cheer.
The refurbishing project is scheduled to be completed mid-August, and District 192 Community Education programs, Special Ed Department, Chartwell’s and the Farmington Food Shelf will move back in to begin services late August- early September.
The building will have spaces that were not used for many years available for whatever needs are identified and realized for district and public use.
